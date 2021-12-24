Joan Didion, pioneering writer of literary journalism, dies, aged 87 – 12/23/2021 – Illustrated

The writer Joan Didion, one of the precursors of what is conventionally called literary journalism, died this Thursday, aged 87. According to his editor in the United States reported to The New York Times, the cause was Parkinson’s disease.

The author emerged as a fierce essayist of postwar American culture and behavior, attentive to the dissolution of a certain identity and interested in rising movements—suffice it to note that two of her great essays revolve around the leader of the Black Panthers. , Huey Newton, and about the music of the band The Doors.

Her career germinated and was leveraged in publications aimed at women, such as the former Mademoiselle, and traditional vehicles such as Life magazine, where she produced journalistic articles with unmistakable literary traits while other great authors such as Gay Talese and Hunter S. Thompson were emerging .

Didion was experiencing a great moment in the Brazilian publishing market, with his debut book “Rastejando até Belém” having been published this year for the first time by However, half a century after its original edition.

Another two of her classics, “The Year of Magical Thought”, 2005, in which she reflects on her husband’s death at an advanced age, and “The White Album”, 1979, which brings together some of her main essays on the American culture, were published by HarperCollins.

HarperCollins is getting ready to add three more works by the author to its catalogue. In 2022, “South and West”, from 2018, and “Let Me Tell You What I Mean”, published in the United States this year, became Didion’s last book.

Then, the publisher releases a volume that brings together seven books by the writer: “Salvador”, “Miami”, “After Henry”, “Political Fictions”, “Where I Was From” and the aforementioned “Rastejando até Belém” and ” The White Album”.

It was a hallmark of Didion to put herself in her writings as a character, without so much appeal to the first person that her investigations became more about herself than about the cultural trends she wanted to highlight.

It is possible to follow all the steps of the author in her essay “John Wayne: A Song of Love”, for example, but it never ceases to be about John Wayne.

In addition to these well-known nonfiction works, Didion also wrote novels such as “Play It as It Lays” and “A Book of Common Prayer” in the 1970s, a facet of his work that is still little known in Brazil.

In addition, the author was also successful as a screenwriter for films such as “The Addicts”, who designed Al Pacino in 1971, the third version of “A Star is Born”, with Barbra Streisand in 1976, and the romantic comedy “Intimate & Personal” , with Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert Redford in 1996. All were work in partnership with her husband, also journalist John Gregory Dunne.