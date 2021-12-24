Jorge Jesus’ meeting with Flamengo was to cause what it caused

The news that Jorge Jesus accepted Flamengo’s proposal and would await a definition in relation to the current contract with Benfica had a great impact in Portugal and was denied by the Portuguese club and by the coach, who now has an important game for the Portuguese Cup against Harbor. But all the noise was caused by the coach himself, according to Renato Maurício Prado, who confirms the ‘green light’ to Rubro-negro.

At the UOL News Sport, Renato says that the denials were a stage game and that Flamengo will wait for the two games against Porto for the Cup of Portugal and for the Portuguese Championship to define how the contract will be concluded, in negotiation for Porto’s fine or even a dismissal counting defeats for the Portuguese rival and the already troubled relationship between the coach and the incarnated fans.

“This game Jorge Jesus, Flamengo and Benfica is a game of chess, which had a bold move by Jorge Jesus himself, who advanced his queen there in attack and gave Benfica a check because that meeting was not free, that one was for cause everything it caused, a huge irritation at Benfica, in the Benfica fans, who have been wanting to see Jorge Jesus from behind for a long time and Flamengo was part of that move”, says Renato.

“All the denials that came later, ‘oh no, Jorge Jesus will only leave at the end of the contract, Jorge Jesus wants to continue, there was no proposal’, all a lie, everything stage play. Jorge Jesus did give the green light for Flamengo, who are only waiting for these two games with Porto, rooting for Jorge Jesus to lose, because that way Benfica will be the one to move their stones and fire the king”, he adds.

The journalist claims that he received information from a person close to Jorge Jesus that the coach really wants to win the two games against Porto and then abandon the boat.

“Jorge Jesus wants to win to slap Rui Costa, president of Benfica, with a kid’s glove, and in the supporters, the fans, he will play these two games and, winning or losing, he will leave Benfica at the end of the year and Flamengo will later negotiate the termination fine, which no one knows for sure, they’ve already talked about 10 million euros, they’ve already talked about 2.5, now they’re talking about 6. Whatever it is, the negotiation won’t be too difficult because Benfica he’s crazy to see Jorge Jesus from behind,” says Renato.

Vitor Guedes says that, from the moment they have a positive response from Jorge Jesus, Flamengo need not be in a hurry to define a coach, even if the wait invades 2022, since at the beginning they only have the state to compete and another technician would arrive with ‘prior notice’.

“It’s very clear that Porto are favorites in these games because they play at home both and if they don’t win these games, the fans’ desire to take him out will be even greater. I think Benfica won’t demand a full fine, but It will also be bad for a total release, it will be a negotiation and I don’t see any rush for Flamengo”, says Vitor.

“If it’s to wait and bring Jesus, who is the only one the fans want now, it’s worth it, I don’t see this bloodletting that there has to be a coach in the re-presentation, there isn’t. prior, waiting for Jesus, it’s better to bring the man right away”, he concludes.