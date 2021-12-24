Journalist suggests ideal reinforcement to form a duo with Dudu at Palmeiras: “There’s a big market”

Palmeiras continues looking for reinforcements for the offensive sector for next season. Last Wednesday (22), the team officially announced the signing of the striker Rafael Navarro, which was the highlight of Botafogo in Série B. Despite the arrival of the reinforcement, the Alviverde board continues to look for a center forward. One of the names that the board has been studying is Yuri Alberto, who currently plays for Internacional. During a live broadcast by ‘UOL Sports‘, the journalists Vanderlei Lima and Gabriel Carneiro talked about the plans of palm trees to reinforce the team.

“He is a striker who would adapt well to Dudu and Ron. I would play this role of nine and with the possibility of later sale. He is a young player with a large market. It was revealed in the Santos youth categories, which has these principles of leaving the player freer to be creative and develop their potential.“, said Aries. Who also stressed that the characteristics fit well into the club’s style of play.: “I really like Yuri Alberto. I’m not so sure if he would make it to the starting nine because he’s a young player, above all, and he’s completing his training. He is very smart on the ball, tactically aware, disciplined, has a very keen technical resource. This was little explored in Diego Aguirre’s work, but he also has one-on-one, with a dribbling ability that must be taken into account as well.“, evaluated.

In addition to the technical qualities, RAM highlighted the possibility of Alviverde to recoup the investment in Yuri Alberto in the future: “At Inter, he managed to play, have a streak and had a very good Brasileirão. It’s a player that would come to be an interesting piece. More than that, when you think about the market, in time it can be sold for good money too”.

Lima quotes, in addition to Yuri Alberto, another player, who for him would be a good reinforcement for the team in 2022: “I would also like to see Elkeson at Palmeiras. When he was at Botafogo, he stood out and I believe that Palmeiras should invest in this athlete. He already has a shoot, is 32 years old and experienced. He would give a lot of attention to this alviverde attack“, opined.

RAM make some thoughts about Elkeson, even more about physical conditions: “He is a top scorer in Chinese football, but we know that football there has a different requirement. Elkeson has seven seasons in China. But it’s a gamble. If it comes, may it rediscover this physical form as soon as possible“, concluded.