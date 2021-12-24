Kanu, Cavani… Corinthians Sets Targets While Making Squad Adjustments

The Corinthians market is busy. If reinforcements haven’t arrived in quantity yet, the volume of news related to the club has been high. But whoever thinks that they are only related to hiring is wrong. While defining targets such as Kanu, for central defense, and Cavani, for attack, the club resolves the situation of players who will not be used in 2022.

For the next season, after Paulinho’s arrival, Timão doesn’t hide that they are looking for athletes for two specific positions: defender and center forward. The board’s efforts are aimed at filling the gap in these two sectors.

The favorite for the offensive sector is Kanu, from Botafogo, but the business is not easy. Although the negotiations have dragged on for weeks, the Cariocas do not give up receiving a sum of money for the defender, who has a contract only until the end of 2022. It is not ruled out involving players to reduce the value of the order from Botafogo, who returned to the Series A.

As for the attack, it is also no secret that Corinthians is seeking to hire Cavani, currently at Manchester United. With a contract until mid-2022, negotiations will only take place if the Uruguayan is free on the market. Although he has already signaled with interest, no proposal was made by Timão. At this moment, the leaders are waiting for a return from the center forward on whether or not to continue with the talks, as there are possibilities in Europe.

Meanwhile, the football department in Alvinegro has defined the situations of players who will not remain at the club in 2022. In recent days, some of them have been sent and/or made official by Corinthians. Look:

Matthew Alexander – was on loan at Coritiba until the end of this year, but extended the loan until the end of the 2022 season.

Matheus Grandmother – was on loan at Philadelphia Union, from MLS, until the end of this year, but has business underway to play for São Bernardo.

Matthew Jesus – was loaned to Náutico and would return to Timão, but has already been loaned out again, this time to Ponte Preta.

vitinho – He was part of the squad in 2021, but would have less space in 2021. Therefore, everything is set to play on loan at Vasco in 2022.

Caetano – was loaned to CRB until the end of this year, as it would not have space at Timão, it was loaned to Goiás until the end of the 2022 season.

Janderson – was on loan at Atlético-GO, where he was highlighted, but it was not part of Sylvinho’s plans, so he sent a loan to Grêmio.

Leo Santos – With no space in the Corinthians squad after recovering from an injury, his loan was sent to Ponte Preta by the end of 2022.

According to the THROW!, by the end of the year, other names will have their destinations defined, both those returning from admission, and those who are in the squad and will not be part of the planning for 2022. The club’s intention is to enter the new season with minimal pending, so that in the re-presentation, on January 10th, the working group is “ready”. The negotiations for the defender and the center forward, still promise more time.