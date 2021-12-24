Karina Bacchi reveals that she stopped acting after reading about adultery in the Bible

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

Karina Bacchi opened the game and revealed why she decided to leave the acting profession and not make more soap operas.

On the Positively Podcast channel, presented by her on Youtube, in a chat with pastor Rodrigo Silva, she revealed that she abandoned her career in dramaturgy because of what is written in the Holy Bible about adultery.

“In the Bible, we see that God is not pleased with adultery. A married actress who is going to play a scene in which she has to kiss, hug… Isn’t that considered adultery? I think I would be against what the Bible is says. This is something that really conflicted with me,” he said.

Afterwards, she declared that she would no longer be able to take that posture in front of the cameras because of taking into account the biblical content.

“I left my career not only because of the Bible, but also because I didn’t feel comfortable acting, even though it wasn’t me, it was a character. I left acting by choice, by choice, because of of that,” he said.

The Christian then commented on Karina’s statement and stated that if he were an actor, he would not kiss another actress on stage.

“Your question is very pertinent. I have to answer it with a certain clarity and ethics at the same time. I have my limits in this role, I’m just the consultant. I, personally, if I were an actor, I wouldn’t kiss with another woman,” he declared. .

It is noteworthy that Bacchi acted in major productions such as Pícara dreamdora ( 2001 ), by SBT , O Clone ( 2001 ), Da cor do sin ( 2004 ), both by TV Globo and Caminhos do Coração (2007) by Record TV , was his latest work.

Check out the full interview below: