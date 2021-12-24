Kate Winslet reveals emotional reunion with Leonardo DiCaprio after the pandemic: ‘Couldn’t stop crying’

Flesh and nail, soul mate, beat your heart! The halves of the orange, two lovers, two brothers! Kkk It’s a fact that the world has fallen in love with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio since she saw them together on the big screen as the eternal Jack and Rose, in Titanic (1997). The two have truly become best friends and share such a deep bond that it has made the duo’s breakup during the pandemic much more difficult, a subject the actress gushed in a recent interview with The Guardian.

In the chat, the “Mare of Easttown” star revealed that, due to Covid-19’s restrictions, she and Leo spent three years not seeing each other in real life. Oh no! Missing her was so much that in 2021, when she was reunited with her longtime friend in Los Angeles, Winslet couldn’t hold back the emotion. “I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not like I’m in New York or he’s in London and there’s a chance to have dinner or coffee and talk.” confessed the actress.

The Oscar winner explained, further, that the forced separation caused a strain on the friendships she maintained in Hollywood, even the oldest ties. “We cannot leave our countries. Like many friendships around the world, we miss each other because of Covid.” she lamented.

Accounts of the deep connection between Kate and Leo fuel fans and tabloid dreams of seeing them together as a real couple. However, the chances of this happening are not great, as Kate is married to manager Edward Abel Smith and DiCaprio has had several relationships with models and actresses over the years, most recently with Camila Morrone.

Fortunately, in the chat with the newspaper, the star reinforced that their friendship goes far beyond the big screen they shared – in addition to “Titanic”, the duo also starred in another side-by-side production, entitled “Foi Just Um Sonho”, in which play troubled couple Frank and April Wheeler – and who will be forever. “He (Leonardo) is my friend, my intimate friend. We have a lifelong connection.” explained Winslet.