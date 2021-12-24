Keanu Reeves put a condition to return to Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves had a condition to return in Matrix Resurrections (Matrix 4). It involved the person who would be in charge of the sequence.

For the movie star, the script didn’t just have to be good. He demanded that the project be directed by one of the Wachowski sisters.

“I didn’t want to get involved in something that wasn’t directed by the Wachowski sisters,” Keanu Reeves told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I was grateful and thrilled when Lana called me,” recalled the star.

According to him, there was not even a consideration of making a sequel to The Matrix without the involvement of at least one of the Wachowski sisters. In this case, only Lana returned to the project, as Lilly was not interested in participating.

Matrix 4 is in theaters

The official synopsis reads: “The Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story set out in the first Matrix.”

“20 years later, the franchise that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century is back to a continuation and extension of the original film.”

“A mind-blowing new adventure with epic action, set in a familiar but even more provocative world, where reality is more subjective than ever. All that is needed to see the truth is to free your mind.”

The main cast of The Matrix Resurrections (Matrix 4) includes Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Carrie-Anne Moss, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, one of the directors of the original trilogy. The screenplay is by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

