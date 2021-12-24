Kevinho joins Syrian Lebanese. Know what the singer has | Column Fabia Oliveira

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 mins ago

Kevinho left fans worried, during the early hours of this Thursday (23), when he published a photo crying in Instagram stories and released a request for protection to the family. “Father, with your protective right hand, take care of my home and bless me and my family”, said the shared message, which was soon deleted.

This column of only six readers found out that the singer was admitted to Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, this morning, to undergo tests. With flu symptoms such as body pain, chills, sore throat and runny nose, the singer fears the possibility of being contaminated by Covid-19.

The reason for the despair that the singer showed on social media is the fear of also infecting his parents, Sueli and Areovaldo Azevedo, who live in the same house as him. Although he still doesn’t have a diagnosis, Kevinho fears even the common flu, since recently hospital emergencies have been crowded due to more severe cases of the disease.

The singer was confirmed to perform at New Year’s Eve on Avenida Paulista, but the event was cancelled. Now, the forecast is for him to perform at New Year’s Eve in Guarapari, Espírito Santo.

