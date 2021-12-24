‘Koala Massacre’ Leads to Over 250 Animal Cruelty Charges in Australia – International

SIDNEY – Two companies and a landowner in Australia have been indicted on hundreds of animal cruelty charges after a clean-up operation on property last year that resulted in the death of 70 koalas in an episode described by an Australian lawmaker as a “massacre” was dismantled.

In addition to the dozens of dead koalas, authorities discovered wounded and hungry koalas on private property in Cape Bridgewater, southwest Victoria, in February last year after the landowner and a forestry company cleared the habitat, according to a statement. a state conservation regulator made a statement on Wednesday 23. The operation impacted more than 200 koalas, causing “unreasonable pain or suffering to dozens of them,” the regulator said.

Animal advocacy activists said the trees were felled with the koalas still in them. “Some were killed instantly, their bodies found trapped under heavy branches or scattered among piles of felled trees,” according to conservation group Animals Australia, which sent veterinarians to the scene. “Some have suffered traumatic injuries and their bones have been broken. Others were orphaned and koalas were found huddled in the few remaining trees on the property”.

Australian authorities found 21 koalas dead at the scene, and another 49 were starving, dehydrated or with so many fractures that they had to be euthanized. More than 70 koalas were treated for wounds and another 120 were released back into the wild.

The koala deaths caused national outrage across the country when first reported by a local resident on social media. The Victorian state government has promised that those responsible will be punished.

The owner and company have been charged with more than 250 crimes of cruelty to animals, including 36 counts of aggravated cruelty for causing fatal injuries. Another contracting company was accused of the crime of cruelty. Authorities did not identify the owner or the companies.

The case is scheduled to be heard in Australian court in February 2022. In Australia, the maximum penalty for an aggravated animal cruelty charge that leads to death is US$157,000 and for a company it is US$65,000 or 2 years in prison for the responsible individual.

Andy Meddick, a Victoria state legislator who is a member of the Animal Justice Party, said he was “relieved” that “hundreds of allegations have been brought in for the Cape Bridgewater koala massacre.” And Meddick added: “I visited the site and saw what happened; it was one of the worst things I experienced.”

Koala is a protected species in Australia and marsupials are listed as vulnerable in the States of New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory. The animals were severely affected by the catastrophic fires of 2019 that burned millions of hectares across the country. Many were rescued, others were scorched and dehydrated in the wild.

other threats

As koalas have evolved to adapt to wildfires, animals are facing new threats from climate change and human development that have displaced local populations, impairing their ability to survive the fires. In some regions, scientists say, the number of koalas has shrunk by as much as 80 percent, though it’s hard to know how many remain in Australia.

They are also susceptible to chlamydia, a communicable disease that can cause infertility and death. Some surveys of koala populations in Queensland suggest that at least half of wild koalas are infected with the disease.

This shared susceptibility with humans has led some scientists to argue that studying and saving koalas may hold the key to developing a human chlamydia vaccine.

Last year, the Australian government made an effort to add up the population of native marsupials and record where they live – a tricky operation as koalas are not easy to spot in the wild. When marsupials are high up in trees, stationary and obscured by the canopy, they are easily lost to the naked eye. So the government used heat-seeking drones, acoustic surveys, and detecting dogs to find them.