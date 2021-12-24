Lack of chips delays issuing bank cards and hinders Christmas purchases

SAO PAULO – Credit card issuers have extended the deadlines for delivering plastics to consumers at the end of this year, arguing that there are problems in the raw material supply chain, especially chips.

The Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies (Abecs) confirms the problem and says that different issuing companies associated with the institution have been following the matter.

The two largest card brands in the country, Mastercard and Visa, have also identified this lack of material. Mastercard claims that it is “an industry issue in the raw material production chain” addressed by those issuing the cards, in this case banks, fintechs and other financial institutions.

Visa says in a note that “it is aware of the global shortage of microchips that affects many industries” and is monitoring the problem.





Complaints on the internet

“As a global payments network, Visa is working closely with our issuers, partners and key industry groups to analyze any potential risks to producing chip-enabled cards and help support a stable supply chain of needed microchips for the manufacture of payment cards”, informed the company.

On the internet, consumers have complained that the deadlines for delivering cards can go beyond two months in the case, for example, of Banco do Brasil. To customers, the bank publicly confirmed that it was a supply chain problem caused by the pandemic.

Sought by GLOBO, the state bank says that “there is no significant delay in making the plastic available to its customers” and that deadlines depend on the location.

Nutritionist Celso Leonardo Silva, from Curitiba, received different information from the financial institution. He applied for a debit card on October 28th, but the product didn’t arrive until the beginning of this month.

“Unfortunately, our card stock suffered from a lack of raw material, which leads to a longer delay in the delivery of cards to our customers,” said the bank, in response to Silva, on the Reclame Aqui platform.

— I ordered the card and they informed me that there was a problem with the production. It took more than a month to reach a capital. I depend on the debit card for a lot, I didn’t use the account – he says.

“Because of the pandemic, the delivery period is 15 to 30 business days and starts from the next business day after the order is placed”, said Banco do Brasil, on December 16, when responding to another consumer complaint.

Other banks and fintechs, such as Digio, linked to Bradesco, and Itaú have also received complaints from customers, although the two institutions say that terms have not been affected so far, despite the lack of raw material in the market.

dissatisfaction

Deposit checker Thainan dos Santos, from Luiz Eduardo Magalhães (BA), requested a fintech Digio credit card in November. The card, according to him, was scheduled to arrive on December 14, but did not come.

— I asked for the card a month ago so I could make larger Christmas purchases with more than one card, but the delay is hurting me. I complained, and the company did not give me a new deadline. If it’s too late, I’ll have to look for another bank – says Santos.

Bradesco states in a note that the case is a one-off situation and that “the issue of debit and credit cards goes without any problems”.

Itaú says that “it is following the matter closely and does not see risks in the delivery of bank cards” because it has managed the items in advance to avoid delays. The current deadline for the arrival of a new bank card today is 15 calendar days.