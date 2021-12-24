Lara calls the ‘buzz dial’ from Um Lugar ao Sol and falls into Christian’s soft chat.

A call from Lara (Andréia Horta) to Christian (Cauã Reymond) will cost much more than expected in Um Lugar ao Sol. He’ll use saliva to convince Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) to let down her guard to leave him get closer — and, for that, he’s even going to open his mouth about the night he found his brother on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The reunion in the parking lot of the Santiago company (José de Abreu) ​​was nothing short of explosive. To maintain the farce, the executive treated it in a colder way than the snacks that were left over in the candy store at each end of the game at the Engenhão stadium, in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

The protagonist, played by Cauã Reymond, however, will go back to looking for Lara. He is going to propose reusing food that is discarded at Redentor, but is still in good condition, at the restaurant in Noca.

The project will catch the attention of the cook who, a few days later, will leave her pride aside to close a deal with Christian. She, however, will call the manager just as he will be involved in yet another argument with Ravi (Juan Paiva).

The ex-driver will put his friend against the wall and demand to know what he wants so much with the character of Andréia Horta. The usurper will ensure that he doesn’t want to do any harm to Matthew’s wife (Danton Mello), only to become a good friend to redeem himself from the mistakes of the past.

Christian will once again come face to face with Lara in the scenes that will be shown from the next day 31 in Lícia Manzo’s serials. He’ll use the excuse that he hasn’t told you everything about the night he ran into his brother — and right now he’s going to play very softly.

He’s going to lie flat on his face when he says that the twin had told him that his brother was thinking of not going to Minas with the young woman, certain that he’s going to manage to make her disappointed in her ex-boyfriend who swears he’s dead.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

