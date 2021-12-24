Larissa Manoela celebrates partnership with Rafa Vitti in ‘Além da Ilusão’: ‘My admiration increased’ | soap opera world

If you are a fan of Larissa Manoela and love one 6 o’clock soap opera , your early Christmas gift is here! 😍😍😍 I bring warm pictures of the actress alongside Rafael Vitti in “Beyond Illusion” and of course that combo of spoilers about the plot written by Alessandra Poggi . 😎😎😎

In the story, Larissa will live two characters, the sisters Elisa and Isadora Tapajós, and will star opposite Tatá Werneck’s husband.

“Rafael is a super partner. I was already a fan of his work and my admiration grew even more when I knew that we were going to be together in this work”.

“He’s a super generous actor, dedicated, available to create, to exchange ideas, and we’ve been doing a beautiful job together, from prep to recording.”

2 of 6 Rafael Vitti and Larissa Manoela will be a couple in ‘Além da Ilusão’ — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote Rafael Vitti and Larissa Manoela will be a couple in ‘Além da Ilusão’ — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote

“They are not twins. There is a passage of time in the soap opera, and, in the first phase, there is a child actress who is acting opposite me, the Sofia Budke, playing Isadora,” explains Larissa.

“And I start this Elisa novel. After ten years pass, Isadora grows up and will be played by me. The story is beautiful, the characters are very special,” he added.

3 of 6 Larissa Manoela debuts on Globo as the protagonist of ‘Além da Ilusão’ — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote Larissa Manoela debuts on Globo as the protagonist of ‘Além da Ilusão’ — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote

👩‍🦰👩‍🦰 The same, but completely different!

✅ A romantic and willful young woman, Elisa is constantly being pampered by her father, the influential judge Matias (Antonio Calloni), who does not hide his predilection for his eldest daughter.

✅ At the beginning of the plot, she lives the dream of celebrating her 18th birthday with a beautiful ball in Poços de Caldas (MG) in the mid-1930s.

✅ It is on this occasion that Violeta’s daughter (Malu Galli) meets the magician Davi (Rafael Vitti), with whom she falls madly in love and with whom she will live the tribulations of a forbidden love, marked by a tragic end.

4 of 6 Rafael Vitti and Larissa Manoela as Davi and Elisa in the first phase of ‘Além da Ilusão’ — Photo: João Cotta/Globo Rafael Vitti and Larissa Manoela as Davi and Elisa in the first phase of ‘Além da Ilusão’ — Photo: João Cotta/Globo

✅ Elisa dies and David is sentenced to 20 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

✅ Ten years have passed, Isadora is now a beautiful young woman, physically very similar to her sister. Despite the memories, the trauma of her sister’s tragic death in the past made her forget the face of Elisa and of David himself.

✅ But fate will make David cross Isadora’s path once again.

5 of 6 Larissa Manoela in ‘Além da Ilusão’ — Photo: João Cotta/Globo Larissa Manoela in ‘Além da Ilusão’ — Photo: João Cotta/Globo

“These are girls ahead of their time, even if they are in the 30s and 40s. They have a lot of personality, they are strong girls, who know what they want, who don’t give up on what they want”, says Larissa.

“Isadora is more grounded, with her feet on the ground, and Elisa dreams more, she’s freer, much more romantic and I’m sure the public will really like these two girls”, he believes.

“I’m already in love with them,” she says.

6 of 6 Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti will play Isadora and Davi in ​​’Além da Ilusão’ — Photo: Globoplay Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti will play Isadora and Davi in ​​’Além da Ilusão’ — Photo: Globoplay

Love and charm in the 30s and 40s

👩‍🦰👩‍🦰 “Além da Ilusão” will thrill the audience with a plot set in the first half of the last century, in Campos dos Goytacazes, in Rio de Janeiro.

👩‍🦰👩‍🦰 Divided into two phases, the soap opera is marked by stories of love, betrayal, hope, justice and lots of humor.

“I’ve always had an enormous desire to do soap operas at the time and I feel very fulfilled for being living, even, in two different times”, said Larissa.

“It has been very interesting. I am very happy to see the involvement of so many people, so many professionals dedicated to helping us, and a cast that is totally immersed in this process, so that they can do their best,” he said.

📺Do you want to know more about this period soap opera?