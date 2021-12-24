Lava Jato: Justice suspends execution of sentence for Palocci and authorizes former minister to remove electronic ankle bracelet | Paraná

The Federal Court of Paraná suspended, this Thursday (23), the execution of the sentence of Antônio Palocci by Lava Jato and authorized the former minister to remove the electronic ankle bracelet.

The decision, by federal judge Dineu de Paula, rendered during the court shift, takes into account the opinion of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which annulled the criminal action of Operation Lava Jato in which Palocci and 12 other defendants were convicted and transferred the process to the Federal District Electoral Court.

According to the order, Palocci must return the anklet, in person or by mail, within five working days.

Former minister Antonio Palocci was arrested in 2016, after the 35th phase of the operation, and was convicted in June 2017 of corruption and money laundering.

The Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) reduced the sentence from 12 years and 2 months, at first instance, to 9 years and 10 days. In August 2019, the former minister went to the open regime with the use of electronic ankle bracelets.

The defense of the former minister stated that “the decision that accepted the defensive request enforced the determination of the Superior Court of Justice that annulled the conviction of Antônio Palocci”.

*This article is being updated.