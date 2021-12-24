Learn Time and How to Follow the Launch of the James Webb Telescope

After several delays, everything indicates that the James Webb space telescope, which promises to revolutionize space observation, will be launched this Saturday (25). If all goes well, it will be a Christmas gift for astronomers, scientists and enthusiasts.

The launch, which will take place, from the Kourou space base, in French Guiana, is scheduled to take place between 9:20 am (GMT) and 9:50 am.

As usual, NASA (US space agency) will broadcast (in English) through its social networks:

Why does James Webb’s release matter?

With over 20 years of development, the James Webb Space Telescope is a collaboration between NASA, ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). In all, it is estimated that US$ 10 billion were spent on its construction.

The JWST (James Webb Space Telescope), as it is also called, was created to be able to visualize the past. He will use infrared light, which cannot be perceived by the human eye, to study how the first stars and galaxies formed, the birth of planetary systems and even the origins of life.

According to NASA, by viewing the Universe at infrared wavelengths, the JWST will show us things never seen before by any other telescope. It is only at this wavelength that we can see older structures from the Big Bang era.

It is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, which has been around since 1990. They will even be able to work on observations together.

By way of comparison, the James Webb has a mirror that is 6.5 meters wide, while the Hubble has a 2.4 meters.

Launched on December 25 by the European Ariane 5 rocket, it will still be a long journey for the James Webb to reach its destination, the Lagrange L2 point, about 1.5 million km from Earth — the expectation is that this trip to this point in space takes 30 days.

Various delays

Initially, James Webb was expected to be released sometime between 2007 and 2011. However, over time, the project became increasingly complex. If before, there was an expectation of spending up to US$ 3.5 billion, the equipment ended up costing around US$ 10 billion.

There was still the expectation of launching it in 2018, but the agency has postponed it again.

Finally, in October of this year, James Webb arrived in French Guiana. The first release date was December 18th, but technicians would discover a flaw.

Afterwards, the launch was rescheduled for December 24th, on Christmas Eve. There was another cancellation, but now due to bad weather conditions.

Who is James Webb anyway?

As is common on NASA missions, this one was named after a pioneer in space exploration. James E. Webb was considered a key figure within the US space agency to implement the Apollo project, which featured manned missions to the Moon.

James Webb, who gives the telescope its name, managed NASA between 1961 and 1968 Image: NASA

He held a management position at NASA between 1961 and 1968. According to the agency’s website, he advocated a balance between manned missions and scientific missions, such as those carried out by telescopes.

During his tenure, for example, robots were created to explore the Moon so that, later, humans could visit our natural satellite, and the sending of probes to orbit Mars and Venus.

This year, a group of three astronomers published an article in the “Scientific American” magazine requesting that the telescope be renamed. According to them, Webb was an official in the Harry S. Truman government, which established a policy called “Lavender Scare” (Lavender Scare), which advocated the persecution of LGBTQI people. The US space agency kept the name.

James Webb died aged 85 in March 1992.