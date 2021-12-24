Leaving Palmeiras, Borja arrives to sign as “Christmas gift” from Junior Barranquilla | palm trees

Miguel Borja arrived this Friday to finalize the procedures for his return to Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia. Palmeiras already has negotiations well underway to sell 50% of the economic rights of the center forward for US$ 3.5 million (about R$ 20 million).

On Twitter, Alejandro Char, former mayor of Barranquilla and brother of former president of Junior Fuad Char, shared an image of the attacker getting off the plane.

– Welcome, ace! The best Christmas gift for the junior fans is the return of Miguel Borja. The team strengthens itself to achieve all its goals in 2022. Goals and cheering! – wrote Char, on the social network.

1 of 2 Borja arrives in Barranquilla to settle with Junior Barranquilla — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Borja arrives in Barranquilla to settle with Junior Barranquilla — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

A supporter of Junior Barranquilla, Borja had already played on loan in 2020 and 2021 for the Colombian club. As the team at the time was unable to exercise the purchase option, the player returned to Palmeiras, which then lent him to Grêmio until the end of 2022.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul decided to give up Borja after being relegated to Serie B, although it paid R$ 6 million to Verdão for the loan, in August. At Grêmio, there were 20 matches, with five goals and three assists.

The amount that Junior Barranquilla will pay will be entirely with Palmeiras, which remains the owner of another 50% of the athlete’s economic rights.

This amount will serve to offset another slice of the club’s debt with Crefisa, since the sponsor made an investment of approximately R$33 million to hire him in 2017.

See Borja’s goals for Grêmio at Brasileirão 2021