Leila says “yes” and Palmeiras offers R$ 67 million to hire a reinforcement of Abel Ferreira’s dreams

Verdão wants to advance planning to start the next season still on the rise, but he is also thinking about the Interclub Worlds

It is no secret that Palmeiras is looking for a ‘weight’ scorer in the market. Navarre arrived, but the trend is that he is not the only one. Therefore, there is a movement in the direction to seek this reinforcement as soon as possible, aiming to fulfill an old desire of Abel Ferreira.

Valentin Castellanos is regarded as an ideal reinforcement. Young (he’s only 23), scorer and versatile. In the middle of this year, the player made it clear that he would like to wear the Verdão shirt and the deal was close to being confirmed. However, New York City played a tough game and ended up not releasing the top scorer for Palmeiras.

the journalist Jorge Nicola he informed during a live on his YouTube channel that Verdão made two recent proposals for the athlete. The first was for 8 million dollars, promptly refused. Thus, the management of Palma increased the proposal and offered 12 million dollars (BRL 67 million at the current price). Again, the club’s directors from abroad make it difficult and want 20 million dollars (BRL 112 million).

“Palmeiras made a first bid to New York City for ‘Taty’ Castellanos for $8 million and the guys said ‘no’. Palmeiras increased the offer to US$ 12 million (about R$ 67 million at the current price), and then New York City explained that it will only sell Castellanos for US$ 20 million and that it already has talks in Europe, with the club from Turkey and Spain”, reported Nicola.

The negotiation has not yet been ruled out, considering that Palmeiras maintains interest in the attacker. The big problem is that Castellanos valued too much this season and also has polls from the Old Continent.