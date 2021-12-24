Leonardo takes the third dose of the covid-19 vaccine and surprises health professionals with attitude

Leonardo presented the health professionals with a private show and made everyone happy

The singer Leonardo (58) once again gave a real show of sympathy and humility!

On the afternoon of Thursday, 23, the countryman posted a video, on his social networks, of the moment he received the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 and left the web delighted by releasing his voice alongside the health professionals.

Super smiling and good-humored, Leonardo took off his mask and sang the famous song ‘A dreamer’, from the time he sang alongside his brother Leandro (1961 – 1998). “Vaccinated, third dose”, wrote in the caption of the publication.

Of course, through the comments, Leonardo collected a shower of praise: “it’s so beautiful to see a humble person like that”, “Brazilian heritage”, “This guy throws a party anywhere”, “the most charismatic artist in Brazil, without doubts”, were just some of the affectionate messages.

With cleavage and belly showing, Poliana Rocha steals the show at the Virginia party

Poliana Rocha (45), wife of country singer Leonardo, once again stopped social media after showing one of his looks! Last Tuesday night, 21st, the blonde showed the pajamas chosen to attend her daughter-in-law’s party, Virginia Fonseca (22) who celebrated the mark of 30 million followers on his Instagram account.

Check out:





Last accessed: 23 Dec 2021 – 15:39:58 (407097).