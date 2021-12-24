Leonardo’s wife has a bosom with a cleavage in a daughter-in-law party and steals the show

Poliana Rocha, wife of singer Leonardo, was one of the famous people who were at the Sleepover by Virginia Fonseca. The blonde caught attention with her stylish “sleeping look”.

For the event, which celebrated the conquest of 30 million followers of the daughter-in-law, Poliana appeared with a set of low-cut top and orange pants. With her belly out, the influencer won several praises.

“Ready to honor my daughter-in-law @virginia 🧡 Congratulations on your achievements“, wrote Poliana in the caption of a video shared on Instagram. The record yielded more than 460 thousand likes.

“It’s wonderful to talk about???🥰💕”, “Myuuuu dad, what a mirage 😍🧡✨’, “I screamed it was beautifulaaaa😢👏👏”, “The cat gave everything 😍”, “How marvelousaa❤️”, “for everything , too perfect”, “The most beautiful mother-in-law in Brazil is Virginia, it’s a pity I only have one child 😍👏🔥”, were some of the messages left by fans.

Speaking at the Virginia Pajama Party, the event made people talk on social media and left many internet users excited about the famous guests. The party caused so much, that it became one of the most talked about subjects on the Brazilian internet.

assumed betrayals in marriage

Last month, Poliana made a big difference when she confirmed that she had already suffered from Leonardo’s betrayals. Is it over there vented to fans about how difficult it was to overcome the crisis in marriage, but after a few years the subject has already been overcome by them.

According to Poliana, one of the main difficulties she went through was seeing other women criticizing her relationship.. The influencer said that she was called many pejorative names.

“Have you been saddened by any criticisms of your 25 years of marriage?” asked a follower. “It came out on several websites and I was super grateful for the affection of people, but there are many nasty comments calling me horn, cuckold, that I was with him for money! But, actually, they are judgments of mere people who don’t even know my life story, of overcoming it! I even read a few, but I felt sorry for the person who made the comment, not me. Yes, I was betrayed, very open, I allowed myself to forgive, I got over it and built a beautiful family! It’s my credit, how can I feel bad?”, she replied.

She completed that don’t feel insecure anymore about to look at her husband’s cell phone. “His phone rings and I don’t even turn around to see who’s calling. I have no interest in looking and seeing things that might hurt me. I always want to be open to good things”, she said.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ