Letícia Sabatella announces departure from TV Globo after 30 years

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 12/23/2021 15:02



(credit: Divulgation/TV Globo/João Miguel Júnior)

On the air as Empress Teresa Cristina in In the Emperor’s Times, a telenovela of the six on TV Globo, Letícia Sabatella announced last Wednesday night (22/012) her departure from the station.

In a post on Instagram, the actress celebrated 70 years of the telenovela, with a video with excerpts of her characters that she played throughout her career and took the opportunity to tell that the “cycle is coming to an end”.

“Beautiful affection I received! To the fandons [fã-clubes]: all my love, respect, admiration, my deepest gratitude! Thank you for reminding me so many times of my power, of our power!”, the artist began.

“A collectively dreaming soul, who wants to be at the service of sensitivity and courage, is what we are together! You excite and excite me with your generosity, delicacy, wit, love! Yes, I had a huge privilege of belonging to this History-School, I am deeply grateful to Globo and all the amazing artists with whom I learned so much! A beautifully strong and formative cycle, which is about to end”, he continued.

The veteran revealed that she started thinking about the new cycle and new jobs after the end of the year break and felt that it was time to have new experiences and reach new flights.

“My time is for a new thirst, for directing, for creating more and more, for acting, singing, studying new languages ​​all the time! After this end-of-year break, it’s rare to coincide with family vacations. How many Christmases and celebrations I spent far away for being very involved with the recordings and intense characters. How many life stories have I known in this Fábrica de Aventuras! I wish all colleagues, friends, dream accomplices, much love, health, peace, light and joy!”.

Letícia Sabatella

Career

Born in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Letícia Sabatella debuted on Globo in 1991, in the soap opera O dono do mundo, when she emerged as a huge success and became constantly in demand, showing great versatility and talent.

Over the years, she has lived unforgettable characters in the channel’s television drama, such as Lara, Diana and Márcia, a character with three distinct personalities in the remake of Irmãos Courage ( 1995 ), Ana Cardoso from A Muralha ( 2000 ), Latiffa from O Clone ( 2001 ) , Arlerte in Porto dos Miracles ( 2001 ), Maria Luísa in Um Só Coração ( 2004 ), Sister Lavínia in Páginas da vida ( 2006 ) and Yvone, from Caminho das Índias ( 2009 ).

The trajectory of the girl from Minas Gerais as a permanent contractor on Roberto Marinho’s family channel (1904 – 2003) will end in the story of Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson, which is already fully recorded and scheduled to end on February 4th.