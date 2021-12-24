Letícia Sabatella leaves Globo after 30 years: ‘A beautifully strong cycle’ – Emais

Actress Letícia Sabatella leaves TV Globo after 30 years at the channel Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

Letícia Sabatella used social media on Wednesday, 22, to say that he will no longer be part of the cast of TV Globo after 30 years.

The actress debuted on the network in 1991 and the first soap opera in which she appeared was the owner of the world.

On social networks, Letícia published a video showing the main works she did on Brazilian TV, in the 70 years of soap operas.

“To the fandons all my love, respect, admiration, my deep gratitude! Thank you for reminding me so many times of my potency, of our potency! A collectively dreaming soul, who wants to be at the service of sensitivity and courage, is what we are together!” he said.

In the text she posted on Instagram, Letícia Sabatella expressed gratitude to the network that sheltered her for three decades. “I had an enormous privilege to belong to this History-School, I am deeply grateful to TV Globo and all the amazing artists I have learned so much from! A beautifully strong and formative cycle, which is about to end.”

The actress also explained to the audience that she intends to dedicate herself to other artistic functions and formats. “My moment is for a new thirst, for directing, for creating more and more, for acting, singing, always studying new languages!”, he reflected.

Currently, Letícia is in the plot in the times of the emperor, playing Teresa Cristina de Bragança, the Empress of Brazil.

Watch the video: