Lipe Ribeiro says he is in an “open relationship” with Viih Tube

Lipe Ribeiro and viih tube started to stay in the Gkay stuff and since then they have not come apart. During the party of Virginia Fonseca, in celebration of their 30 million Instagram followers, the two were seen together once again. Apparently, they are living a open relationship. Will be?

After Gkay stuff, viih tube and lip they were seen at various events together and there was even the day the ex-BBB left a nightclub in São Paulo and went to Rio de Janeiro in a taxi to meet her lover. Besides, everything indicates that the two will spend the New Year together.

Recently, the influencer Matheus Mazzafera published in YouTube a video he recorded during the party of Virginia and in it appear viih and lip close together. “We’re going. Is life. an open relationship“, replied the former MTV when asked about the status of the relationship. “open is perfect“, completed youtuber.

However, last Wednesday (22), Lipe Ribeiro gave an interview to the column of Leo Dias and your answer about the “bid” with viih tube it was a little different. “We’re getting to know each other, we’re not a couple yet. No label“he declared.

The ex-Fazenda also commented on a possible disagreement that could have happened between him and viih during the party of the wife of Joe Felipe. In fact, a video that circulated on the internet showed the two “discussing” and then the boy leaving, leaving the actress alone.

However, Lipe assured that the two are in good shape. “It’s okay between us. We don’t even know what happened in that video“he commented. In other words, it is not today that this couple will come to an end.

