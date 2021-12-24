Luana Piovani? The Masked Singer Portugal has a masked Brazilian actress · TV News

The judges of A Máscara, Portuguese version of the reality show The Masked Singer, are intrigued by the person behind the Queen of Hearts costume. The presentation at the studios of SIC, a Portuguese broadcaster, revealed that she is Brazilian. For the tips, the main bet of the jury is the actress Luana Piovani.

In addition to having a Brazilian accent, the character counted among the clues that he has “sex appeal” –the title of the first soap opera starring Luana, in 1993– and revealed his desire to act at Coliseu dos Recreios, a famous concert hall in Lisbon.

Across European lands, the reality show A Máscara is currently in its third season. Vitor Kley, participant of the Show dos Famosos no Domingão with Huck, was already unmasked in the attraction under the costume of a chameleon.

REPRODUCTION/SIC

Queen of Hearts at the presentation of The Mask

The second season of The Masked Singer Brasil opens in January on Globo. The new year will continue with Ivete Sangalo in charge, but the program will air on Sunday afternoons. In 2021, the attraction crowned the singer Priscilla Alcantara as the winner.

Nicolas Prattes, Jessica Ellen, Renata Ceribelli, Marrone, Cris Vianna, Mart’Nália, Sérgio Loroza, Sandra de Sá, Alexandre Borges, Marcelinho Carioca and Sidney Magal were others unmasked.