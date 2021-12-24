Ludmilla plays charity football with Nicole Bahls and other famous

This Wednesday (22/12), Ludmilla played a charity football game in Ribeirão Preto, formed by celebrities and players from São Paulo. They played against the Comercial team and won the match 3-1. At the end, the singer also performed with a pagoda group.

The guests arrived in three pink limousines and dressed in pink uniforms. Some professional athletes from São Paulo were present, as well as Bruna Gonçalves, wife of Ludmilla, Nicole Bahls, Emilly Araújo, and Duda Reis. In addition to them, friends of the artist and influencers were invited to complete the team.

Ludmilla Ludmilla played a benefit game in Ribeirão Pretoreproduction Ludmilla She gathered a team of friends and celebrities for the gamereproduction Ludmilla Lud’s team won 3v1reproduction Ludmilla After the show she even performed with a pagoda groupreproduction 0

Ludmilla’s goal

Ludmilla was also responsible for one of the winning goals, scored from a penalty. At the end of the day, she performed alongside a group of pagodas and was very grateful to everyone’s presence.

“I loved it, it was really cool, thank you for that energy, for your time here. Each one of you was very important today, thanks for the reception since I stepped in here. You guys are top, I loved it”, she thanked on stage to the audience and the players.

