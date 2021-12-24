Lunch with the parças: Neymar returns to Brazil for New Year’s Eve parties | Sport

Throw! Lunch with the couples: Neymar returns to Brazil for New Year’s Eve parties

In ankle injury treatment



, Neymar returned to Brazil for the year-end celebrations. This Wednesday, the PSG and Brazilian national team player appeared having lunch with the ‘parças’ in São Paulo.

On Instagram, Bianca Coimbra, wife of Cris Guedes, a friend of Neymar’s, published that the lunch was to confirm the invitation of the groomsmen at her wedding.

But, after so long away from Brazil, is Neymar organizing a party for the end of the year? Well, last year, the player turned fever on social media for a marathon of parties that lasted a week.

The event took place in his mansion, in Mangaratiba, in the Costa Verde region of Rio, the same place where the ace built a kind of underground nightclub to organize his private events. In fact, in the same mansion,

Neymar has already sported a helicopter valued at R$15 million.

Yesterday,

Neymar held a secret friend



(or hidden) broadcast by SBT that brought together a constellation of world sports stars. The gifts were mostly personal items such as team shirts, jackets, pants, shoes and other items such as pictures and even a safe.