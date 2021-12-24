Magistrates criticize police increase and put pressure on Fux

The Association of Brazilian Magistrates (AMB) criticized, this Thursday (23), the decision of the federal government to give rise to “a single body on the eve of the election year” and demanded a position from the president of the Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, so that the Judiciary is also contemplated, as well as the police.

In a public note, the organization’s president, Renata Gil, expresses irresignation with the allocation of the budget and signals that she will be able to file an appeal in court to claim criteria for the release of the readjustment.

“Measures are being analyzed, even in this initial phase of budget allocation, to ensure that costly and established constitutional principles are not reviled. Several entities of public servants support the AMB so that our Constitution is respected”, he says.

The text also emphasizes that the actions of the Judiciary, during the pandemic, resulted in the direct allocation of millions of reais to combat the coronavirus.

About the president of the STF, he says: “we expect an effective action from the head and the reference bodies of the Judiciary, who are responsible for ensuring the correct compliance with the laws and the constitutional text”.

The position amplifies the crisis caused by the Executive’s determination to grant readjustments to police officers and exposes the dissatisfaction of public servants also linked to the Judiciary.

THE CNN he sought out the STF and awaits a return.