Man arrested in Slovenia after getting vaccinated 7 times to sell Covid-19 passport

Citizen was detained while trying to immunize himself for the eighth time, using someone else’s documents

EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR In September, cases of fraud in Slovenian vaccination had already occurred, with people in serious social situation being vaccinated in place of other people



A man was arrested in the Slovenia after receiving seven doses of vaccines Against the Covid-19, five more than necessary, to sell the immunological passport which allows entry to restricted venues and participation in events. “The person in question received small amounts of money from four suspects, who took advantage of his difficult social situation and pressured him to commit this crime, regardless of his health,” a police spokesman said, according to the local newspaper “Dnevnik ”. The Slovenian man was arrested while trying to get vaccinated for the eighth time, using someone else’s documents. In addition to him, four other people were denounced for having paid for fraud in the system of vaccination. The detainee received the seven doses against Covid-19 at various medical centers across the country, twice with his own documentation and five times with that of third parties. Authorities have yet to say, however, what the possible health consequences of multiple inoculation are. In September, cases of vaccination fraud in Slovenia had already taken place, with people in serious social situation being vaccinated in place of other people in exchange for money. That month, the newspaper “Delo” reported rumors about a heroin addict who allegedly had been vaccinated 23 times for others.

*With EFE