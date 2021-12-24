Marcos Braz ‘ready’ one more in Portugal and Jorge Jesus’ return is close for 2022

With the watchful eyes of the leaders of Flamengo, the vice president of football Marcos Braz and Executive Director Bruno Spindel, The Benfica lost 3-0 to the Harbor away from home and was eliminated from the Portuguese Cup this Thursday (23). The result cheered up the Flamengo fans, who still believe in the return of Jorge Jesus to the Rio club.

The coach has been pressured in his position, and has not been on the reserve bench as he is serving a 15-day suspension for criticizing the arbitration. On social media, the crowd red-black elected the center forward evanilson as an ace of the game. And already at 30 seconds of the match, the Brazilian Evanílson took advantage of a throw-in and ended up surprising the rival team, opening the score for the Harbor. the left side Philip Louis he was also present accompanying the crowd through the stands.

After being champion of the Copa Libertadores da America It’s from Brazilian championship in 2019, in addition to winning the Carioca Championship in 2020 and the Brazil Super Cup, the coach Jorge Jesus became Flamengo’s idol. But the return of the commander to the team is not yet certain of winning titles, it brings a high expectation that can tarnish an image that is only positive among the Flamengo fans.

but to take Jorge Jesus of Benfica’s command together with all its technical committee o most dear will have to shell out 6 million euros, about R$ 39 million at the current price, and the coach’s contract runs until the end of the season, June 2022. Despite being one of the most financially stable clubs in Brazilian football, the board is not willing to pay this amount for have Portuguese.