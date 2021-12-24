Marcos Mion pays promise for being hired by Globo

Marcos Mion decided to pay the promise he made to Our Lady and made a 110km pilgrimage, from Minas Gerais to Aparecida, on a dirt road uphill.







TV Globo presenter Marcos Mion makes a pilgrimage Photo: Instagram/@marcosmion/Estadão

the presenter of cauldron explained to followers on Instagram this Wednesday, 22, why he had ‘disappeared’ from social networks.

“It’s no longer a secret that for years I had this promise made to Our Lady: that she would bless me with my going to Globo. How many times have I talked to her thinking that maybe it wasn’t for me, disappointed for once again hitting the lock…but I never lost faith that Jesus Christ and Our Lady were keeping for the right time the fulfillment of my greatest desire”, he affirmed.

Mion published two photos of him walking along the road towards the chapel of the saint. “Mãezinha took care, blessed me, I endured the process…it happened! Now it’s time to say thanks. 110km on foot, mostly uphill, dirt road and a lot of gratitude in my heart!”, he wrote.

Marcos Mion also shared a video with details of how he felt during the walk, taken by thousands of pilgrims who have their graces achieved.

“I’m doing the 110km course in three days. This is way out of the curve. Anyone who is a pilgrim knows the intensity necessary to handle so many ups and downs, hole, rock, mud, direct sunlight and torrential rain (these two alternating every half hour) in this short period. It’s very difficult. I’m destroyed,” he admitted.

At the same time, Mion said he feels spiritually strong: “It sounds like an incongruity, I know, but that’s if you don’t know or don’t believe in the mystery.”

Watch the video: