Marcos Mion walks 110 km to Aparecida and pays promise

Marcos Mion touched followers and friends this Wednesday (22), after justifying his disappearance from social networks in recent days. The presenter said that he had to pay a promise made years ago to Nossa Senhora Aparecida.

“I disappeared a little because I’m traveling from Minas Gerais to Aparecida (SP). It is no longer a secret that for years I had this promise made to Our Lady: that she would bless me with my going to Globo”, said the presenter.

Mion’s promise earned him a 110-kilometer hike, and the presenter assures him that it’s been worth it.

“How many times did I talk to her thinking that maybe it wasn’t for me, disappointed to hit the beam once again…but I never lost faith that Jesus Christ and Our Lady were keeping for the right time the fulfillment of my greatest wish. And let’s combine? Everything that is happening could not be better!”, he wrote.

He even thanked the saint of devotion:

“Mother took care of it, blessed it, I endured the process…it happened! Now it’s time to say thanks. 110 km on foot, mostly uphill, dirt road and a lot of gratitude in my heart! Thank you, Mom! Thank you Jesus! And we went to Aparecida!”.

And may your mission have just begun, Mion! We want to follow this journey and its success even more with the usual humility!

With information from Istoé Gente