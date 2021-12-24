Marcos Mion walks 110 km to Aparecida and pays promise

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Marcos Mion walks 110 km to Aparecida and pays promise 2 Views

Marcos Mion is on a pilgrimage to Aparecida do Norte (SP) to pay the promise made to the saint - Photo: Instagram reproduction
Marcos Mion is on a pilgrimage to Aparecida do Norte (SP) to pay the promise made to the saint – Photo: Instagram reproduction

Marcos Mion touched followers and friends this Wednesday (22), after justifying his disappearance from social networks in recent days. The presenter said that he had to pay a promise made years ago to Nossa Senhora Aparecida.

“I disappeared a little because I’m traveling from Minas Gerais to Aparecida (SP). It is no longer a secret that for years I had this promise made to Our Lady: that she would bless me with my going to Globo”, said the presenter.

Mion’s promise earned him a 110-kilometer hike, and the presenter assures him that it’s been worth it.

“How many times did I talk to her thinking that maybe it wasn’t for me, disappointed to hit the beam once again…but I never lost faith that Jesus Christ and Our Lady were keeping for the right time the fulfillment of my greatest wish. And let’s combine? Everything that is happening could not be better!”, he wrote.

He even thanked the saint of devotion:

“Mother took care of it, blessed it, I endured the process…it happened! Now it’s time to say thanks. 110 km on foot, mostly uphill, dirt road and a lot of gratitude in my heart! Thank you, Mom! Thank you Jesus! And we went to Aparecida!”.

And may your mission have just begun, Mion! We want to follow this journey and its success even more with the usual humility!

With information from Istoé Gente

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Lunch with the parças: Neymar returns to Brazil for New Year’s Eve parties | Sport

Throw! Lunch with the couples: Neymar returns to Brazil for New Year’s Eve parties In …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved