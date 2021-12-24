Mariana Ximenes pays tribute to Claudia Raia’s birthday: ”My cuddle lap”

To celebrate Claudia Raia’s birthday, Mariana Ximenes paid a special tribute to her friend

Special messages for the birthday of Claudia Raia (55) are not over! Mariana Ximenes (40) paid a tribute to the actress’s birthday on the night of Thursday 23.

The two appear together and smiling in several spontaneous clicks posted on Mariana’s social network.

“It’s a lot of affection, admiration, respect & love that I have for today’s birthday girl. Clau is my safe haven, my lap, my guarantee of laughter! Artist who enlightens and teaches, she is my favorite!“, wrote the actress.

“May we continue to cling together like this mixed in with your beautiful family! Congratulations full of Feathers & Glitter Clau Clau. I love you“, finished.

The muses’ followers and fans soon filled the comments with praise for their friends and special messages to Claudia Raia.

“TOO BEAUTIFUL! I love your relationship so much. Congratulations Claudia!“, wrote a fan. “I think your friendship is beautiful. Two amazing women. Congratulations @claudiaraia diva mor. kiss for you“, commented another. “Beautiful friendship!“, highlighted a third.

Paolla Oliveira honors Claudia Raia on her birthday

the global Paolla Oliveira (39) was also not left out of the celebration. Earlier, the actress shared special clicks alongside Claudia and also Mariana to make a message. “He has the gift of giving himself, opening our hearts to what can be good in this life. Congratulations, happy life”, wrote Paolla.

See the special message from Mariana Ximenes to Claudia Raia’s birthday





