Marinho is interested and Inter doesn’t rule out including players and debt forgiveness with Santos

Inter moves, albeit cautiously, in the transfer market for next season. The most recent target is midfielder Marinho, who has already been at the club and was not used between 2009 and 2013. In order to get the Santos striker signed, the Colorado leaders must include players and forgive a debt of nearly R$ 5 million that the club from São Paulo has been with Inter since the hiring of Eduardo Sasha, in 2018.

In addition to hiring, Colorado also accepts to sell or “barter”, a word used by former physical trainer Paulo Paixão, in audio. Patrick, who was almost involved in an exchange with Santos, interests Fluminense, who will be coached by Abel Braga in 2022, and São Paulo.

The player himself confirmed the polls in an interview on Pilhado channel, by journalist Thiago Asmar, on Youtube. Patrick is on a list of athletes that Inter will agree to negotiate on behalf of the “renewal” of the group of players, promised by the managers.

The timid attitude in the market also happens because Inter has not officially announced a new coach. Uruguayan Alexander Medina is the favorite for the vacancy and has already left his old club, Talleres.





