Market missed everything it predicted for 2021. What happened to the economy? | Economy

reproduction 2021 was supposed to be “Golden Bull”, but became “Yellow Cow”

Whoever looked at the Focus Bulletin on December 31, 2020 went to sleep peacefully. According to the last forecast of last year, 2021 would have inflation of 3.32% — within the target of 3.75% —, growth of 3.40% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and Selic at a measly 3% per year. A paradise compared to today’s numbers. What happened?

Optimism was justifiable. After a 4.1% drop in economic activity caused by the pandemic, the promise of advances in vaccination and reforms provoked euphoria in the more than 100 financial market economists who drafted the Bulletin. “If the government does nothing, it will grow by 3%”, it was speculated.

New variants of Covid-19, lack of inflationary and fiscal control have brought down all forecasts, and now 2021 will end with a melancholy air in the economy.

GDP

The sum of all goods and services produced in the country fell for the second time in a row in the second quarter of this year, which plunged the country into technical recession. Today, GDP is 0.1% below the level recorded at the end of 2019, the pre-pandemic period, and 3.4% below the highest point in the historical series, in the first quarter of 2014.

One of the main factors that delayed the economic recovery was inflation. As 60% of GDP is household consumption, the rise in prices reduced the purchase intention and slowed down the recovery of economic activity.

“This element [inflação] by itself, it retracts domestic demand, which could already be observed in the third and fourth quarter of 2021. The trade, services and industry indices end up slowing down compared to 2020”, defends the economics professor at UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense) , Julia Braga.

In addition, this year was marked by a fiscal contraction compared to 2020, that is, less was spent on stimuli to contain the pandemic, such as the cut in emergency aid, for example.

“This Brazil did against the world. While all countries maintained social spending, Brazil withdrew it prematurely amid the pandemic”, criticizes the economist, adding that in 2022 there will be another contraction in public spending, even crippling the service to the private sector.

The world, however, remains optimistic for next year, which could benefit Brazil. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) forecasts global GDP expansion to 4.9% in 2022 and 1.5% for Brazil.

“External demand may continue to be robust, benefiting exports, but this is not enough to boost the economy of a continental country like Brazil,” stated Braga.

IPCA



For those who expected 3.32% inflation, living with a 10.74% rise in prices is not easy. Among the items that rose the most are: fuels, which accumulate 38.29% of variation in the year; electricity with an increase of 30.27% in the year; and bottled gas, which has already increased by 37.86% in 12 months.

Inflation is high all over the world, but Brazil stands out occupying the 3rd position among the G20 countries that most observed an increase in the price index. This is because in the year, in addition to the real having a weak performance against the dollar, being the 38th currency that has devalued the most in the world, Brazil also faced the worst water crisis in the last 91 years.

André Braz, coordinator of the IPC (Consumer Price Index) of the FGV IBRE (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation) says that the stronger Brazilian inflation than in the rest of the world is due to the sum of exchange devaluation with an increase in commodity prices.

“When there is a price increase in dollars, the effect within the country that suffered devaluation is much greater, this challenged Brazil more. Not to mention the water crisis, which directly increases the electricity bill, and indirectly sustains price increases in other segments as industrial and services, as energy is an important resource for any economic activity”, he explains.

Another factor that contributed to the “spread” of inflation was the price of diesel, which accumulated a 65.5% increase in refineries in 2021, making freight and public transport more expensive.

Selic

To try to take the reins of inflation, the Central Bank raised the basic interest rate Selic to 9.25%, the highest level since 2017. Interest rates rose 7.25 percentage points in 2021, the most significant advance in the historical series.

Still, economists say that the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) is “sleeping on the spot” and should raise the benchmark even further. As a result, the investment scenario tends to deteriorate further, and the market starts talking about a recession in 2022, despite positive estimates by the Ministry of Economy.

“The Selic is rising strongly. The expectation is that in March of next year it will be at 11.75%. This level should contain inflation, but only from the second half of the year, if no adverse effect occurs”, comments Braz. “Inflation will persist, it will challenge us at least throughout the 1st semester and then it gradually starts to slow down”, he concludes.

Julia Braga, from UFF, points out that the increase in credit should also affect the capacity for growth in 2022. The Central Bank itself has already reduced the estimate of GDP growth in half, predicting high interest rates for next year.

All this could be in vain, according to the technical director of Dieese (Interunion Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies). That’s because the high Selic doesn’t attack the root of the problem, which is in the cost of the products, and not in the demand.

“I don’t believe in a Selic reduction throughout 2022, even if inflation declines, the expectation is that it will be around 7% or 8%. It is not enough to lower the interest rate. the BC does not have efficiency since inflation is a cost and not consumption. Interest rates inhibit consumption, reduce growth, but they do not solve the cost problem”, emphasizes the specialist.

Exchange

Just last year, minister Paulo Guedes had said that the dollar would only reach R$ 5 “if the government does a lot of stupidity”. The rate not only reached the ‘level of bullshit’ last year, as it remained in 2021. Today, the currency hits R$ 5.74 and, according to the Focus Bulletin, will close the year at R$ 5.60.

Not even high interest rates were able to attract international capital. The pandemic and the risk of fiscal disarray raised the value of the US currency and investors sought greater safety reserves. The delay in administrative and tax reforms, in addition to maneuvers to break the spending ceiling, chased away the flow of capital and weighed negatively on the performance of the real.

“The real and a good part of the underdeveloped currencies devalued with the pandemic, but in Brazil the situation was worse because investments flee from risky countries. Then the government enters, we drag the pandemic beyond what is necessary, confusion of ‘no vaccine vaccine’, which we have been living through until now with the situation at Anvisa, shows a little what the market is looking at and is left with doubts” explains Fausto Augusto, from Dieese.

“On the other hand, national companies, in general, tend to produce less, that is, import less, demand less dollars, in addition to postponing investments, which can reduce the exchange rate due to lack of demand. This year the rate of The indebtedness of companies is declining, and they must need less money from abroad”, concludes the specialist.

Perspectives for 2022

Next year is an election year, which should increase political instability, spilling over into economic aspects. “Election is always an open question. The Bolsonaro government raises issues beyond the democratic order and creates greater instability, which pushes the exchange rate up,” says Fausto Augusto, from Dieese.

Braz, from FGV, in addition to expecting the Selic rate at 11.25%, estimates that inflation will end the year at 5.2%, well above the 3.50% target, which may vary up to 5%. The Central Bank expects inflation to be 4.63%.

Abroad, Brazil needs to remain attentive to the appetite for commodities, the main element that sustains the country’s trade balance. In addition, the US interest rate should also affect the country’s growth.

“If the US raises the interest rate it can pull investors into the country and then you have the worst of the worlds. We will have high interest rates, high unemployment, falling income and rising exchange rates because the United States will be more attractive”, he says Faustus Augustus.