“MasterChef Brasil” champion reveals sequels after an accident in the final: “I thought I would have to leave”; watch

Before taking home the “MasterChef Brasil 2021” trophy, Isabella Scherer went through a rather painful experience. In an interview with journalist Gabriel Perline, columnist for iG, the talent show champion gave details of the accident that caused her a lot of pain in the final of the talent show. According to the actress, the episode still caused very lasting sequels.

At the very beginning of the test, Isabella suffered a deep cut on her finger, caused by a blow to the drawer. “During the preparation of the starter I cut my finger very badly, with a knock on the drawer. It hurt too much, because it wasn’t a simple cut, it was a blow. As I was making a vegetable tartar, cutting the ingredients was important, everything had to be very small and I needed to devote more time to it”, she said.

As a result, Scherer completely lost his finger sensitivity. “I had to call the fireman at the same time to apply the dressing. And when I looked at his face and the production assistant, I was sure I would have to abandon the race. It was so ugly that I completely lost the feeling of my little finger on my left hand, I was like that for two months”, he admitted. Think of a pain!

In the edition that aired, “MasterChef” showed the moment when the champion gets injured and asks for help. “Ugly, ugly! It hurts a lot!”, she announces. “I take a really hard smack on my finger. When I see it, it loosens a lid on my finger”, detailed the actress. The unforeseen situation meant that the participant finished the rest of the test wearing gloves, in addition to her dressing. Watch the scene below:

But not even the trouble stopped her from standing out in the dispute against young Eduardo Prado, former participant of the “MasterChef Junior” who hooked 2nd place, and nutrition student Kelyn Kuhn, who came 3rd. However, as the Band recorded the final with two different results, Isabella spent two months not knowing if the long-awaited trophy would be hers.

“The anxiety was huge during this period. Every day I went over the proofs in my head over and over again. In half of them, I was sure I was the champion. And in the other half, I imagined Eduardo as the winner. He’s excellent and very creative, you couldn’t sing victory before your time”, commented the victorious chef, who has also appeared in the soap operas “Malhação – Viva a Diferença” and “Bom Sucesso”.

Even without being adept at this lifestyle, Isabella dared to make a completely vegan menu in the final, and ended up surprising and conquering the taste of the judges. “There is still a lot of prejudice against vegan cuisine. People look askance, they don’t believe in her potential. I really believe in the ingredients that nature gives us. I don’t try to reproduce animal meat. And my purpose was not to reproduce a vegan menu, but a menu that was really good”, said. And it worked, ok?! In addition to the prestigious trophy, Isa took home a series of treats, a scholarship at Le Cordon Bleu, and a prize of R$300,000.