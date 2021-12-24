Matheus Araújo forwards renewal with Corinthians for another three years

Corinthians triggered the contract renewal with Matheus Araújo for another three years. A meeting this Thursday afternoon called for the player’s stay at Parque São Jorge. The negotiations were conducted by the new general manager of the base categories, André Figueiredo.

Matheus Araújo’s old contract was valid until May 2022. With the new contract, the time at Corinthians will be extended until the end of 2024. The information was first given by Central do Timão and confirmed by a report from my helm.

Matheus Araújo had been away from the U-20 training period in recent weeks, and was close to hitting a European club. The mood at the CT was already saying goodbye to the 20-year-old midfielder, absolute titleholder of coach Diogo Siston’s team.

The report of my helm it also found that the renovation of Araújo is not subject to a future sale. The midfielder usually follows Corinthians and is enrolled in Copinha, on the list that will be released on the next 2nd.

Unlike Matheus Araújo, center forward Cauê is getting closer and closer to leaving Corinthians. The center forward arranged his transfer to Lommel, from Belgium, which belongs to the “City Group”, the same group that manages the English giant Manchester City.

