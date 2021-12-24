Matheus Vargas praises Tite for championing and human work at Corinthians in 2015

From the Corinthians base and present in the 2015 Brazilian champion squad, Matheus Vargas was full of praise when talking about Tite. Despite having risen to the professional squad, he did not get opportunities to dispute the championship, but he told stories that made him realize the size of the coach for the team.

“There was a conversation after an Avaí game in which I saw Tite’s size. Today, he is in the national team doing a great job for being this guy who is a big daddy, who hugs whoever is on his side, deserves all the best wherever he goes.“, he said in an interview with ESPN.

Matheus came to Corinthians after good performances at Grêmio Osasco Audax. He was champion of the 2014 Brazilian Sub-20 Championship, of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup and of the 2015 Paulistão Sub-20 Championship. At the age of 19, he was promoted to the main cast of Timão. The player was requested in June by Tite after losing Matheus Cassini to Palermo.

The young player won his first and only opportunity as a Corinthians professional in one of that year’s friendlies. In the final minutes of the match against ABC, at Frasqueirão, he came on to replace Rodriguinho. Despite not having acted, he was with the cast during the Brazilian and told details of the conversation after the duel against Avaí.

“It was an affair with Danilo. He came in just a few minutes away, in that game we conceded a goal at the end. Tite simply took responsibility, apologized to Danilo for the playing time he gave to Danilo, said that the player had to have at least ten, 15 minutes to show his football in the match,” he said.

“It was a very human guy, which was something the team needed at the time, had the humility to recognize that he also makes mistakes, will sometimes be too hasty. This humility that he has, which is giant and makes him that guy”, concluded.

