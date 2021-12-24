Matrix returns to cinema after almost 20 years with lots of action and nostalgia

posted on 12/23/2021 06:00



(credit: Warner Media/Disclosure)

One of the most beloved franchises of science fiction fans, The Matrix is ​​back in theaters after a hiatus of nearly 20 years. The new feature, titled Matrix Resurrections, is the fourth in the franchise, and is one of the biggest big-screen debuts of 2021.

The film marks the return of Keanu Reeves in the iconic role of Thomas Anderson, a man also known as Neo. The character goes through an existential crisis after all the time since the last feature in the franchise, believing that everything he lived in the three other films in the saga they are just the creation of the head itself. But interacting with ghosts from the past makes him question again what is reality and what is just part of a simulation.

The Matrix arrived in 1999, already making history and becoming one of the most influential films from the turn of the 20th to the 21st century. The film brought a game-changing script, mixing action and special effects with a powerful message of how society deals with the issues themselves. However, the franchise, which had two more films released in 2003, went beyond cinema, changed fashion, with a futuristic look, and technology, with new camera gimmicks and practical visual effects and computer graphics.

Matrix Resurrections comes to protect this legacy, but also to revive the beloved characters for a new generation, which only had contact with the films through DVDs or streaming. Neo and Trinity will need to convince many new viewers to take the red pill to discover the truth.

Review // Matrix Resurrections

Matrix is ​​Matrix, period

What to expect from a film that didn’t need to be produced? At first expectations are always low, but when it comes to a franchise the size of The Matrix, there is always a desire from fans for a new game-changing, grandiose movie to be released, just like the first in 1999.

When Matrix Resurrections was announced, public reactions were contrasting. For many it wasn’t necessary, for others it was the saga’s chance to solve the holes left in the way by Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions, the last two films that had been released in 2003. However, the film was a big question, why would it, literally (and in the title), resurrect a series of features that had been on hold for nearly 20 years.

The film really does what it sets out to do, it delivers a new story, with a structured plot and motivations, even if sometimes a bit forced, for the return of actors such as Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith.

However, it is in the resurrection that the film hits the most. The fourth Matrix is ​​a great tribute to all the films in the franchise that preceded it, even reusing and re-recording scenes from its predecessors. It may not even please the fan with the new plot, which at the time seems unnecessary, but it certainly touches the heart of everyone who followed the entire franchise, both in visuals and in a speech, mostly about binarism in today’s society , which only a director and screenwriter like Lana Wachowski can write.

The feature film is metalinguistic, the audience lives an experience as if they were part of history, or rather, of the Matrix. Lana Wachowski makes a great celebration of the saga she created, with all the elements that won over fans back in 1999, but still with a story to tell and several corrections in the trajectory of the trilogy that came before. The production rekindles not only Neo and Trinity’s romance, but the public’s love for the Matrix.

Matrix Resurrections may not even be necessary to continue the story. However, he is among us with all the ability to delight audiences with unique visuals, unmistakable action scenes and a sci-fi story like a trojan for deeper questioning of how society works. Was a new production needed? No. But Matrix is ​​Matrix, and the film delivers all the magnitude that the franchise marked in the public’s imagination.