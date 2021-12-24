McDonald’s and iFood launch drone deliveries in Brazil

Seeking a more sustainable alternative, iFood and McDonald’s are investing in air delivery. The system will be commanded by drones and intends to reduce the delivery time by at least 80%.

iFood and McDonald’s launch drone deliveries in Brazil

In partnership with Speedbird Aero – the company responsible for supplying the devices – the project started in October 2020 and uses the modality last mile. Therefore, iFood clarifies that the drone will not reach the customer’s home. The delivery person will be in charge of the last part of the journey.

“The goal is to increase the efficiency of delivery for everyone: consumers, restaurants and delivery people, in addition to bringing technological and alternative solutions for delivery in non-polluting modes”, explains the head of logistics and innovation at iFood, Fernando Martins, in an interview with Exam.

Initially, the service is only available in the city of Aracaju, in the state of Sergipe. However, the intention is to extend to all of Brazil and expand the scope of delivery possibilities.

Although new in the fast food business, the drone delivery system is not new in Brazil. Companies like Natura and Walmart are also testing this type of delivery. In November of this year, Walmart began air delivery services in the United States.

