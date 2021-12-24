Meet the winners of the 2021 “Valor Carreira” award | Career

Biopharmaceutical to do was the big highlight in 19th edition of the survey “Valor Carreira” , newspaper initiative Value carried out in partnership with Mercer consultancy. At an event held this Wednesday night (22), the 35 companies elected as the best in people management in 2021 .

The choice of companies chosen was based on a survey by Mercer, which evaluated 117 companies, and takes into account the employee engagement index and the prosperity index, which measures how well the company offers conditions for the individual and the business to prosper.

This year’s winners stood out for their more conscientious look at the health and wellness of employees after nearly two years of pandemic. These are companies where the leadership was closer and knew how to listen to the individual and career demands that emerged when work invaded people’s homes from 2020. There was also an effort by these organizations to reward, value or recognize your workforce.

Pfizer took first place among the companies highlighted for initiatives that value the demands of teams, taking care of well-being as the number one priority on the HR agenda. During the pandemic, it launched a program that brings together affordable medical benefits, the possibility of temporary leave to focus on personal activities and encouragement of actions that contribute to an increase in quality of life.

It also promoted an internal movement known as “courageous conversations”, in which leadership discusses current issues with employees, in an informal way. With the Simplicity Works program, it also seeks to eliminate rules or processes that no longer make sense for the organization, allowing employees to make their daily activities more productive, focusing on what really matters. Several actions seek to optimize the use of emails and messages among employees, to simplify tasks, better manage time and avoid overload.

In the category of 100 to 500 employees, the champion company was Rio Branco Petroleum Distributor. Considering from 501 to 1,000, who stood out this year was the Kles. In the group of 1,001 to 1,500 employees, the champion was to do, while the Liberty Seguros won first place in the category of 1,501 to 3,000 employees. THE Construtora Barbosa Mello was the highlight in the group of 3,001 to 7,000 employees and Saint Martin from 7,001 to 17,000 employees. In the group of companies with the highest number of employees, they stood out Grupo Petrópolis, Itaú Unibanco, Riachuelo, Coca-Cola FEMSA and Vivo.

All 35 winning companies will have their profiles presented in the Valor Carreira section, which circulates this Thursday (12/23) with Valor Econômico and will be available on the website.

Check out the 35 companies that stood out in Valor Carreira 2021:

The winners from 100 to 500 employees Position Company 1st Rio Branco Petroleum Distributor 2nd Unimed Northwest Frontier/RS 3rd São Bernardo Apart Hospital 4th Soluti Digital Freedom 5th Kimberlit Agrosciences

The winners from 501 to 1,000 employees Position Company 1st Kles 2nd Well Brazil Food 3rd Omni 4th Passarelli Engineering and Construction 5th Belagricultural

The winners from 1,001 to 1500 employees Position Company 1st to do 2nd DP World Santos 3rd Brasilata 4th PremierPet 5th Camicado

Salespeople from 1,501 to 3000 employees Position Company 1st Liberty Seguros 2nd Tokyo Marine Insurance 3rd A. Yoshii Engineering 4th Agricultural SLC 5th InterCement

The winners from 3,001 to 7,000 employees Position Company 1st Construtora Barbosa Mello 2nd Zema Group 3rd Security Security 4th Eurofarma Group 5th BASF

Winners from 7,001 to 17,000 employees Position Company 1st Saint Martin 2nd Gazin 3rd Protect Group 4th BP Bunge Bioenergy 5th Vix Logistics

Winners over 17,000 employees Position Company 1st Grupo Petrópolis 2nd Itaú Unibanco 3rd Riachuelo 4th FEMSA Coke 5th Alive