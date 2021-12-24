Mega da Virada 2021: see questions and answers about the contest that can pay R$ 350 million | lotteries

The 2,440 Mega da Virada contest can pay R$ 350 million to whoever hits the six dozen. This is the second year in a row that the jackpot has reached this value, the highest in Mega-Sena history.

See questions and answers about Mega da Virada:

The games can be played at lotteries across the country, through the Loterias Caixa application or over the internet. Customers with access to CAIXA Internet Banking can place their bets using their personal computer, tablet or smartphone.

To play, just dial from 6 to 15 numbers among the 60 available on the wheel. The player can still let the system choose the numbers through the Surpresinha.

To increase the chances of winning, there is the option to purchase the bolões marketed only at lotteries. At Mega-Sena, the bolões have a minimum price of R$ 10.

The value of the single bet, with 6 numbers, is R$ 4.50. The maximum bet, of 15 numbers, costs R$ 22,522.50. See, below, the values ​​and hit probabilities according to the amount of numbers played:

Probabilities Number of Played Numbers (in R$) Probability of hitting (1 in) in the sena Probability of hitting (1 in) on the corner Probability of hitting (1 in) on court 6 4.50 50,063,860 154,518 2,332 7 31.50 7,151,980 44,981 1,038 8 126.00 1.787,995 17,192 539 9 378.00 595,998 7,791 312 10 945.00 238,399 3,973 195 11 2,079,00 108,363 2,211 129 12 4,158.00 54,182 1,317 90 13 7,722.00 29,175 828 65 14 13,513.50 16,671 544 48 15 22,522.50 10,003 370 37

Bets for the Mega da Virada can be placed until 17:00 on December 31st.

The Mega da Virada draw will take place on December 31, 2021 at 20:00.

How long after the draw is it allowed to withdraw the prize?

Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. After that, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Financing Fund for Higher Education Students.

What happens if no one wins?

As it is a special contest, the prize does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the prize will be divided between the correctors of the 2nd lane, of five tens. If there is no winner with six or five numbers, the prize will be prorated between those who got four tens correctly.

What was the Mega da Virada award from last year?

Last year, the prize was R$ 325.2 million. Two bets hit the six dozen drawn, which were 17, 20, 22, 35, 41 and 42, and shared the prize.

One of the winners, who made the bet in the lottery of Aracaju, did not show up in time to withdraw the prize of R$ 162 million reais.

The Mega da Virada exists since when?

This year, Mega da Virada reaches its 13th draw. The first one took place on December 31, 2009, with a value of over R$144 million and two winning bets.

Is it allowed to keep the winning ticket?