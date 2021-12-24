Mega da Virada accepts bets of up to R$ 22.5 thousand. understand your chances

The New Year will be especially happy for those who take the biggest prize ever paid by the Lottery in Brazil: Mega da Virada, which is being promoted by the country duo Maiara and Maraisa, should pay around R$ 350 million to the winner(s)( es). Feeling lucky? It is possible to exponentially increase the winning odds by betting more than the six tens of the traditional game, but each number added also increases the bet amount.

To win, you must match six numbers out of the 60 possibilities. If no one manages to nominate the six dozen in the special end-of-year contest, Quina’s winners share the prize. A simple six-figure game costs R$4.50 and guarantees a probability of one chance in 50 million, according to Caixa Econômica Federal. In percentage language, the chance of winning with a single bet is 0.000002%.

Anyone who chooses to bet seven tens sees this chance go up a lot: one in 7.1 million, but they need to spend more: R$31.50. In the most expensive bet, the lucky candidates can score 15 tens on the betting slip, but the investment, in this case, is R$ 22,500 – a high value to guarantee a chance in 10 thousand.

See the full table of betting possibilities, costs and winning chances:

How to play

Bets for Mega da Virada are open and games can be played at lottery outlets across the country, on the Loterias Caixa app or on the bank’s official website (with a minimum value of R$30).

It is possible to place bets until 17:00 on December 31st and the draw will take place on the same day, at 20:00. The draw is broadcast by Caixa on its YouTube channel and the results are published on the public bank’s social networks.

What numbers to play?

If the reporter really knew, he wouldn’t have told, but Caixa’s statistics can help those who don’t have lucky numbers already chosen.

In theory, the chance for each of the 60 dozen to be drawn is the same, but there are some that have appeared more times since the special year-end contest was created in 2009. According to Caixa, the number that came out the most was the 10 (drawn four times). Tens 03, 05, 20 and 36 were drawn three times each. And there are 16 numbers that came out twice in the history of Mega da Virada: 02, 11, 17, 18, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56 and 58.

Anyone who wants to leave the responsibility to chance can let the betting machine choose the numbers at random: it’s the Surpresinha bet.

See Caixa’s official advertisement for the Mega da Virada contest: