Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo worsen PSG and Manchester United

Four months ago, fans of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United received the gifts they had been waiting for so long. The French managed to lure Lionel Messi into their billion-dollar project. The English, finally, repatriated Cristiano Ronaldo, one of their greatest idols of this century.

Signing the best players in the recent history of world football made both clubs ride a wave of success this season for sure. After all, having a team led by the Argentine ace or the Portuguese top scorer was something that couldn’t go wrong.

It’s just giving. Both PSG and United skated far more than they expected in the first half of the 2021/22 competitions. And they are having results even lower than those registered a year ago, when they still didn’t have Messi or CR7.

The Parisian team even improved their performance in the French Championship (they scored seven points more in the first 19 rounds than in the previous season). But in the European Champions League, the tournament that really matters on the sides of the Parc des Princes, the situation was quite different.

For the first time in five years, PSG have not finished the Champions League group stage at the top of their bracket. The team led by Mauricio Pochettino even advanced to the round of 16, but fell behind Manchester City.

The team scored 11 points in six matches valid for the initial stage, its lowest score since returning to attend the most important interclub tournament on the planet, back in the 2012/13 season.

Even with the most famous attacking trio in the world, with Messi accompanied by Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, the French scored only 13 times in the competition, their worst performance in the decade. The Parisians only managed a rout: 4-1 over Brugge, in the last round, when the places in the group were already defined.

Manchester United, on the other hand, had a violent fall in the Premier League, a competition they last won in 2013 and which is their current priority after Cristiano Ronaldo’s rehiring.

Without CR7, the “Red Devils” had 33 points in their opening 16 games last season and were in a head-to-head fight with Liverpool for the tournament’s leadership. In this one, already reinforced by the Portuguese, they accumulate 27 points and are already 17 behind Manchester City.

They also had two historic embarrassments: they were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool, their historic arch-rivals, and took 4-1 by Watford, who are fighting relegation. The string of poor results cost the job of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was replaced by interim Ralf Ragnick, whose contract only runs until June.

Out of the Champions League, United is now at risk of repeating the fiascos of 2016/17 and 2019/20, when they failed to get a place in the most coveted tournament in interclub football.

PSG are now entitled to a holiday break to regain their strength before the decisive half of the season. His next appointment is scheduled for January 3, against modest fourth division Vannes, for the French Cup. In Ligue 1, he only returns to the field on the 9th, in the derby against Lyon.

United won’t even be able to take a break to try to correct the route. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates still have two more English Premier League games ahead of New Year’s Eve: against Newcastle and Burnley, on Monday and Thursday of next week, respectively.