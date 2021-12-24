Michael Keaton Tells His Reason For Returning To Role In The DC Films

The actor’s reason to wear the Dark Knight cape again!

The public was taken aback by the announcement that Michael Keaton would return to the role of batman again after your participation in The Flash. Initially, many imagined that it was a tribute and a special apparition, but with the confirmation that he will also play the hero in the long run. batgirl, that perspective began to change. Regardless of what the future holds, the actor seems to have enjoyed the opportunity to retake the role, and now he explained why in an interview with Variety.

In the interview, Keaton revealed that he had been curious for years about what it would be like to wear the costume again. So, when the opportunity finally arose, he was already interested in clearing up his doubts on the subject – but just curiosity doesn’t mean he would want to play the role again, as he explained:

“’What would that be like?’ or ‘What if I had to do it again’,” He said he wondered about the matter. “Just because I was curious doesn’t mean I wanted to do it. So it took a long time, honestly… I’m not just going to say I’m going to do it. It has to be good and it has to have a reason.”

In the case of the feature of the Flash, the justification for his return seems to be simpler, as the film intends to have some basis in the events of flashpoint in the comics. With that, the version of Keaton of the hero may simply appear as an alternate version, which will be covered within the plot.

When the subject is batgirl, things get a little more complex. Not much information has yet been released on the subject, and the actor’s own presence in the cast was only revealed recently. Thus, it is not possible to know at the moment if a reason exists, although the speech of Keaton suggest yes.

The Flash is scheduled for release November 4, 2022. Already batgirl does not have a release date yet.

See too: