Michel Trator receives four years of suspension after being caught for the second time in anti-doping

This Thursday, 40-year-old Brazilian veteran Michel “Trator” Prazeres received a four-year suspension from the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The athlete, who competed for over eight years in the UFC, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolites, oxandrolone metabolites and exogenous administration of testosterone and/or its precursors.

According to an official statement from the USADA, the fighter was spotted through multiple exams performed outside the competition period, on August 27, September 16, October 15, and November 2, 2021. All substances cited by the agency are banned both within and outside the competition period under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and on the UFC Prohibited Substances List.

The four-year heavy hook is due to the fighter’s recidivism. Michel Trator had already been suspended for two years in March 2019 after testing positive for boldenone, another banned substance.

Even before the USADA announcement, Michel Trator had already resigned from the UFC. The Brazilian had been in the organization since 2013 and had 10 wins and only four defeats in the Octagon, including winning names like Desmond Green, Mads Burnell and Gilbert Durinho. Michel’s last fight took place in June this year and marked the fighter’s return after his first suspension. At the time, he was submitted by Shavkat Rahkmonov.

Michel Trator’s suspension is retroactive and begins on August 27, 2021, when the first test with a positive result was performed. With that, the Brazilian could only fight again on August 27, 2025, at 44 years old. According to the American website “MMA Fighting”, the athlete decided to retire from the sport.