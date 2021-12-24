Michelle mocks Bolsonaro’s funk: ‘following up close’ – Politics

In an Instagram post, the First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro mocked the video in which the president Jair Bolsonaro appears dancing funk on a speedboat with a group of young people. “I’m following events closely,” she wrote in a Story that shows an image of a video connection between her and her husband.

Michelle also used two emojis that symbolize “laughs” to show that she was mocking the situation in an image published this Wednesday, 22.

During the recording, with security guards on jet-skis around him, the president dances alongside two men and a woman in a parody of the song Baile de Favela made in his honor. The video published by the special advisor to the Presidency Mosart Aragão mocked the so-called “Dinner of Democracy”, in which Lula and Alckmin were present this week. “President worried about Lula/Alckmin’s ‘Dinner of Democracy’”, wrote the assistant.

The version of the song insults left-wing women, comparing them to bitches, and quotes, in a mocking tone, the former deputy Jean Wyllys. The tour in which the president appears dancing the ‘Funk do Bolsonaro’ took place this Sunday, 19.

The scenes rekindled a controversy that began in 2018, when the Pernambuco Electoral Public Ministry asked for the prohibition of the song, written by MC Reaça.

During the 2018 elections, the parody of music rocked the “Family March with Bolsonaro”, an event that took place in Recife.

MC Reaça was still recognized as a big fan of olavo de oak. The singer even made reference to the book ‘The Minimum You Need to Know Not to Be an Idiot’ by the philosopher and writer. In composition, the book’s ideas are sold as the “cure” for feminism.

Itinerary

The president will return this Thursday, 23, to Brasília after seven days of rest in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. The head of the national executive has been staying at the Forte dos Andradas Transit Hotel since last Friday, 17th.

On Saturday, 18, Bolsonaro fished with the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, and at night he attended a service at the Assembly of God, in the district of Vicente de Carvalho.

On Sunday, 19th, the president went by watercraft to the Fortaleza de Itaipu, in Praia Grande, where he had lunch and chatted on the beach with some admirers.

On Monday, 20, Bolsonaro rode a motorcycle through the cities of Guarujá and Santos. During the tour, he stopped at two places to eat pastel and upon returning to the Fort he took the opportunity to take pictures with supporters. At no time was he seen wearing a face mask.

On Tuesday, 21, the president went by boat to fish on Queimada Grande Island, between the cities of Itanhaém and Peruíbe.

On Wednesday, 22, the head of the national executive went in a delegation to the center of Guarujá, where he stopped at a lottery to play and talk to the employees of the betting shop. He was accompanied by former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles. Afterwards, he had dinner at a restaurant on the beachfront, with his daughter, Laura and the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães./ COLLABORATED LUCAS MELO, SPECIAL FOR THE ESTADÃO