Minas Gerais has community transmission of the Ômicron variant

The State Department of Health (SES/MG) reported on Thursday (23), that 29 new cases of the variant Ômicron were identified in Minas Gerais. In total, the state already has 32 people infected with the new variant of Covid-19. In a video, the secretary of state for health, Fábio Baccheretti, recognized the community transmission of Ômicron in the state.

According to SES/MG, of the 32 cases, 11 were identified in Belo Horizonte, including the three identified last week, referring to people who came from Africa, and 21 cases in the South of Minas, 19 in Extrema, one in Maria da Faith and one in Três Pontas. In the cases of the capital, there are records of patients who had no contact with patients known to be infected by omicron and without a history of traveling abroad. There are still 16 suspected cases of the variant being investigated.

All confirmed cases are being monitored by SES-MG, and according to Baccheretti, patients have mild symptoms and are in isolation at home. “It’s still a reason for calm, it’s a new variant that was already expected. The important thing is that the same precautions are taken: use of a mask, hand hygiene, social distance and, above all, vaccination. Many people have yet to take their second dose or booster. If you haven’t been vaccinated, try to get vaccinated”.

The secretary also warns the population to avoid large crowds during the end-of-the-year festivities, always looking for airy places and extra care with the most vulnerable.