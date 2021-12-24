Mineirão has 2,000 damaged chairs and a loss of R$ 230,000 goes to Galo e Raposa – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: I7/Mineirão Agency



The return of the public to Mineirão, still at the time of pandemic, left damage to the Gigante da Pampulha and R$ 232,000 in losses to the clubs (Atlético and Cruzeiro). Just to give you an idea, sixteen of the 18 games attended by fans – 13 from Alvinegro and three from the celestial team – registered 2,026 broken or damaged seats, and a bill of R$ 111 thousand to be paid. The number represents just over 3% of the stadium’s capacity, which is 62 thousand fans. In addition to the seats, there was also damage to locks, vases and doors, broken glass and drinking fountains and graffiti on the wall, totaling R$121,000 in damages.

According to the organization of the stadium, through the press office, the only game without damage recorded was the final of the Minas Gerais Women’s Championship, between Galo and Raposa. In the match between Alvinegro and Ceará, for the Brazilian Championship (men), there was also no break in chairs, but other structural damages occurred.

By contract, clubs are responsible for bearing the depredation caused by fans. Mineirão even has a workshop for repairing damaged chairs, and the cost for the renovation, which depends on the items to be repaired, can reach R$ 295 (per unit). In addition to the intentional depredation, the breaking of seats is mainly due to the fact that fans climb or jump over the seat.

Mineirão and clubs are already working on an educational campaign to avoid damage caused by breaking chairs. The issue will be dealt with throughout the 2022 season. The Giant of Pampulha is a public asset, belonging to the State of Minas Gerais and managed by the private sector. Depredation of public property is a crime provided for in the Penal Code, with a penalty of six months to one year of imprisonment and payment of a fine.

