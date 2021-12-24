Minimum salary of R$1,210 will increase INSS and PIS/Pasep in 2022

On Tuesday, 21, the proposal for the Union Budget for 2022 was approved. The text, which passed through the scrutiny of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, is now subject to presidential approval. With the recent processing, the minimum wage value for next year: BRL 1,210.

Again, the national floor will be readjusted based on inflation only. This means that, in practice, Brazilians will not have an increase in purchasing power (no real gain). Currently, the minimum wage is R$1,100. In this case, the increase in the minimum wage will be R$110, reflecting the INPC at 10.04%.

Adjustment of the minimum wage on INSS and PIS/Pasep benefits

In addition to workers with a formal contract and receiving unemployment insurance, salary adjustment also implies changes for those who are insured by the National Social Security Institute (INSS) or are beneficiaries of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance.

This is because the value of the minimum wage is used as a floor for retirement, pensions and other benefits, including the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC). THE INSS ceiling, that is, its maximum value, should also increase, passing for the first time the house of R$ 7 thousand in 2022.

Regarding the PIS/Pasep, aimed at employees of private companies and public servants who receive an average of up to two minimum wages per month, the maximum amount offered by the program will also be R$ 1,210, in this case, for those who worked for 12 months (one year) in the base year of the calendar in effect.