Minister of Tourism is barred from museum for not presenting proof of vaccination – 12/23/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, canceled his visit to the Cais do Sertão Museum, on an official trip to Recife (PE), last week, after being informed at the reception that he and his delegation needed to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

The minister’s delegation included the state secretary of Culture of Pernambuco, Gilberto Freyre Neto.

Wanted, Machado says, in a note, that he is immunized and that he had his proof of vaccination in hand, but that other people who accompanied him did not have the document, so the visit was cancelled.

And the minister emphasizes that “it is against any measure of segregation between Brazilians or that goes against the citizen’s right to come and go.”

POPCORN

The couple of filmmakers Gustavo Rosa de Moura and Marina Person participated in the premiere of “Cora”, a film co-directed by him and Matias Mariani. The writer Beatriz Bracher and the artist Helena Carvalhosa also attended the session at the Cine Petra Belas Artes, in SP.