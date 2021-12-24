Ministry of Health opens public consultation on vaccination of children against Covid | Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health opened on Thursday night (23), the public consultation on vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The consultation it will be open until January 2nd and anyone can participate by filling out an online application. According to the text published in the Official Gazette, the period is open for “contributions, duly substantiated, to be presented”.

As announced by Minister Marcelo Queiroga on Thursday, the text of the public consultation includes the recommendation to require a medical prescription for vaccination.

Octavio Guedes: “As the idea is scoundrel, the questions are scoundrels too”

On December 16, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the use of a version of the Pfizer vaccine for use in children in this age group. The federal government, however, has not yet defined when it will start immunizing this group.

Since the green light from Anvisa, minister Queiroga has stated several times that the agency’s authorization is not enough to start vaccination.

On Monday (20), he said that “haste is the enemy of perfection” and that the ministry would only have a position on the subject on January 5th. Queiroga also stated that he had only received “a three-page document” from the agency and was still waiting for documents with a complete dossier.

The agency rebutted the minister’s statements, saying that it had not received a formal request for opinions, but that sending a dossier for analyzing medicines to the Ministry of Health “is not a legal requirement, or even a customary one.” It also publicly released the full technical opinion on the subject.

Queiroga says the ministry awaits documents from Anvisa on immunization of children; rebate agency

Medical bodies and experts have criticized the government’s slowness.

The consultation form includes questions about the views defended by the government on the issue of childhood vaccination, such as whether there is agreement with the non-mandatory of immunization to go to school. See sample query questions:

“Do you agree that the presentation of a vaccination card is not mandatory for children to attend schools or other commercial establishments?”

“Do you agree with the prioritization, in the National Immunization Program, of children aged 5 to 11 years with comorbidities considered at risk for severe COVID-19 and those with permanent disabilities to start vaccination?”

“Do you agree that the benefit of vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years should be analyzed, on a case-by-case basis, with the presentation of the consent form for parents or guardians being important?”

“Do you agree that the benefit of vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years should be analyzed on a case-by-case basis, with pediatricians or physicians who accompany the children being important to prescribe the vaccine?”

How will childhood vaccination work

The vaccine for this audience differs from the one applied to adults. Therefore, the federal government will have to buy a specific version of the product with different dosages and bottles (pictured above), despite the active ingredient being the same.

The same authorization for use has already been granted by the FDA and the EMA (health regulatory agencies of the United States and European Union).

In October, Pfizer said that the vaccine is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children aged 5 to 11 years. The study followed 2,268 children ages 5 to 11 years who received two doses of vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart.

1 of 2 Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from age 12 (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP

Anvisa warns that authorization is based on data available so far and the results are evaluated at all times. See the agency’s guidelines:

The dose for children between 5 and 11 years of age is 1/3 of the formulation already approved in Brazil .

. The dosage is 10 micrograms.

The pediatric formulation is different from that previously approved for the public over 12 years old – therefore, the diluted adult formulation cannot be used. .

. The child who turns 12 years old between the first and second dose must maintain the pediatric dose .

. There are no studies on co-administration with other vaccines. According to Anvisa, until more studies come out, a 15-day gap is indicated between the Covid-19 vaccine and other immunizers on the children’s calendar .

The infectologist Renato Kfouri, representative of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations and who participated in the assessment of Pfizer with the agency, recalled that Covid killed more children than whooping cough, diarrhea, measles, flu and meningitis combined.

Vaccination of children around the world

Unlike Brazil, several countries have already started to vaccinate children against Covid-19. There are at least 16 nations, according to a survey by g1:

2 of 2 Differences between vaccines for adults and children — Photo: Reproduction/Anvisa Differences between vaccines for adults and children — Photo: Reproduction/Anvisa