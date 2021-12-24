Ministry of Justice notifies Azul and Gol because consumer finds it difficult to contact companies

RIO – The Ministry of Justice notifies the companies Azul and Gol this Thursday under the argument that the airlines are not complying with the rules in force for the Customer Service (SAC). Customers complain of having difficulty making contact with the two companies.

Within the preliminary investigation process carried out by the folder, the notifications question the two companies about the provision of the service.

Azul and Gol will have to list the official means offered for customer service. And inform if they have, in the first electronic contact menu, the options for contacting the attendant, complaining and canceling service contracts, as determined by Decree 6.523/2008, which rule the service.

The average time it takes for the consumer to be serviced by the companies’ SAC, as well as explanations about why consumers are having difficulty contacting companies and why option 9, which is the one that allows you to speak with an attendant, be disabled. Instead, maintains the Ministry of Justice, the consumer is directed to the “star” option, through which the service is not completed.

Finally, Azul and Gol will have to provide a forecast of how far the direct customer service systems through the first menu will be resumed. The two companies have a period of ten calendar days, after receiving the notification, to respond.

When contacted, Azul stated that, “if notified, it will provide the necessary clarifications”.

Also contacted by GLOBO, Gol has not yet responded.